Senate passes bill making it easier to kill sea lions

FILE - In this March 14, 2018 file photo, workers with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Pacific States Marine Fisheries Commission work together to load a trapped California sea lion onto a truck after it was captured in the Willamette River near Oregon City, Ore. A bill making it easier to kill sea lions that feast on imperiled salmon in the Columbia River has cleared the U.S. Senate. The measure would allow a more streamlined process for Washington, Idaho, Oregon and several Pacific Northwest tribes to capture and euthanize sea lions. The bill sponsored by Idaho Sen. Jim Risch and Washington Sen. Maria Cantwell cleared the Senate Thursday, Dec. 6. It's similar to legislation that the U.S. House passed in June. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus, File) (AP)