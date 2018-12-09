Brandon Marshall inactive for fourth straight game

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Brandon Marshall signed with the Saints on November 12th, but has yet to see action on the field for the Black and Gold. That will continue today with the Saints making the receiver inactive for Saints-Bucs.
Earlier in the week Drew Brees said the veteran receiver is ready to roll when needed.
“He’s doing what he’s doing. He’s a smart football player. Veteran guy. He gets it. Obviously, he’s chomping at the bit you, but we’ve got a lot of guys. I’m sure his opportunity will come," said Brees.
Other Saints inactives in Tampa: left tackle Terron Armstead, tight end Dan Arnold, defensive lineman Mitchell Loewen, linebacker Manti Te’o, center Will Clapp, and defensive end Trey Hendrickson.
