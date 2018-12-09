Cold Temperatures Over The Next Couple Of Days

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Temperatures are much colder with temperatures cooler than average temperatures over the next couple of says. Cloudy and windy conditions will make it feel even colder tonight so grab the jackets.
As the sun returns on Monday, we will remain chilly with highs in the 50s and lows in the upper 20s to 30s north and 40s south. expect dry weather through Wednesday night then our next rain chance arrives on Thursday as another front moves through. Beyond that we turn dry and cooler to wrap up the work week into next weekend.
