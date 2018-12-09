Curtis crushes Catholic to take Division I state crown

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Curtis won their first state title in five years by demolishing Catholic, 49-7. It was the Patriots (13-0) 27th state title in football overall.
John Curtis ran all over the Bears with 437 yards rushing in the Division I championship game. Patriots QB Collin Guggenheim finished with 160 yards rushing and a touchdown run. The junior was named MVP of the contest.
“I just really felt like this team, against the caliber of competition that we played, really exemplified that. We didn’t have a team that was easy to play. Every team we played, we had to bring our game or we’d be cut short. I would tell you that I think with the consistency of performance, this team was really outstanding,” said J.T. Curtis.
Corey Wren rushed for a 111 yards rushing and two touchdowns also for the Patriots.
