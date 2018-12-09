Election results: Kyle Ardoin wins Secretary of State race

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Republican incumbent Kyle Ardoin won the Secretary of State race Saturday night (Dec. 8). Ardoin has been serving as Interim Secretary of State for the past few months, after Republican Tom Schedler stepped down in May amid sexual harassment accusations.
Ardoin was challenged by Democrat “Gwen” Collins-Greenup, who did well in New Orleans, but in the end was unable to unseat Ardoin.
Saturday’s race was a special election outside the normal cycle because of Schedler’s resignation. If he wants to keep his position past this year, Ardoin will have to run again in the regular election next fall for a chance at a full term.
Stephen Handwerk, executive director of the Louisiana Democratic Party, released a statement following Greenup’s defeat:
“Gwen came out of a crowded pack of candidates all vying to become our next Secretary Of State with a solid finish that she accomplished with little money but a lot of amazing people. It is extremely difficult to fight against an incumbent candidate who holds the office and also oversees the entire election process. Despite the barriers that Gwen has had to overcome, her people-powered campaign, beliefs, and goals for the office clearly resonated with the people of Louisiana. The values Democrats hold of fair and open elections and protecting your right to participate in them benefit all of Louisiana and we will continue fighting for these beliefs in 2019. The Louisiana Democratic Party was proud to step in and help deliver tens of thousands of text messages, thousands of phone calls to targeted voters, and spread her message across the state. While Gwen was ultimately not successful today, we are excited to see what is in store for her in the future.”
Republican Mary DuBuisson defeated John Raymond (R) in the State Representative race for the 90th District in St. Tammany Parish. She will serve in the House for the rest of Greg Cromer’s term, who resigned in June to become Slidell’s mayor. DuBuisson released a statement on her win Saturday night, saying she is “thrilled" by the results.
“I’m obviously thrilled by this outcome and look forward to serving the people of Slidell and Pearl River," DuBussion said in the statement. “And I promise you, my service in the House of Representatives will be about the people of District 90, not myself.”
DuBuisson also announced she will be running for reelection next fall.
In other elections around the state:
- Plaquemines Parish President candidate Kirk Lepine (R) beat incumbent Amos J. Cormier (R) in a close race by four percent of the vote.
- Wendy O’Quin-Perrette won Bogalusa’s mayoral race against Doug Ritchie by just over 200 votes.
- Democrat Irma Thompson Gordon lost to Rochell Bates (D) in the election for Kentwood Mayor by a mere 57 votes.
In Orleans Parish:
- Omar Mason (D) beat Marie Williams (D) in the race for Civil District Court judge.
- The S&WB Charter Amendment passed 65 to 35 percent
- The Touro Bouligny Security Dist. Tax Renewal passed with 91 percent of the vote.
