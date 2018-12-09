Election results: Kyle Ardoin wins Secretary of State race

“Gwen came out of a crowded pack of candidates all vying to become our next Secretary Of State with a solid finish that she accomplished with little money but a lot of amazing people. It is extremely difficult to fight against an incumbent candidate who holds the office and also oversees the entire election process. Despite the barriers that Gwen has had to overcome, her people-powered campaign, beliefs, and goals for the office clearly resonated with the people of Louisiana. The values Democrats hold of fair and open elections and protecting your right to participate in them benefit all of Louisiana and we will continue fighting for these beliefs in 2019. The Louisiana Democratic Party was proud to step in and help deliver tens of thousands of text messages, thousands of phone calls to targeted voters, and spread her message across the state. While Gwen was ultimately not successful today, we are excited to see what is in store for her in the future.”