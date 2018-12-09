The Extra Point Week 14: Playoffs begin

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -
Late-season injuries are absolutely brutal for fantasy football, and this season is no exception. Odell Beckham Jr., Melvin Gordon and Emmanuel Sanders are the headliners, but there are several others we’re keeping an eye on. Wide receivers T.Y. Hilton (Colts) and Sammy Watkins (Chiefs) will come down to a decision Sunday morning, and Seattle’s Doug Baldwin is questionable for Monday. But that said, there are a few moves you can make to ensure you have healthy, productive players. We’ll highlight the guys poised for big days and some of the others that are fantasy football traps.
Start:
TE Mark Andrews, Ravens
It's been a tough position to fill all year long, and while there's not always a clear-cut favorite out of Baltimore's depth chart, Andrews is the guy with the better chance to have a productive day. I don't expect it to be a game where the Ravens can sit back and play it slow with the run game. If Lamar Jackson's forced to throw for once, expect Andrews to get involved and at least give you something (talking to you Engram and Watson owners).
RB Austin Ekeler, Chargers
Once again, with Gordon out, Ekeler should be the man. I know Justin Jackson is there to possibly take a few touches away after am explosive Week 13 showing in Pittsburgh, but the match-up against the Bengals in Los Angeles is too good to pass up. Especially playing with a lead, both back should get some quality work.
RB David Johnson, Cardinals
He hasn't been worth his draft price, but Johnson's volume is still his greatest quality. Without Christian Kirk, there are even fewer options for Arizona, so expect Johnson to get involved on the ground and through the air against Detroit.
WR Amari Cooper, Cowboys
I don't know about you, but I still have PTSD from starting Cooper on some of those bad days he had with the Raiders. It's caused me to reconsider starting him some games this year with Dallas when I should have. But in the playoffs, it's time to take the shackles off. Cooper is a huge piece of what the Cowboys want to do offensively, and that Eagles secondary is in shambles. He's a must-start.
Sit:
RB Tevin Coleman, Falcons
This is less about their match-up in Green Bay and more about his diminishing role and effectiveness. Atlanta's run game is very inconsistent, and on top of that, Ito Smith's taken away a lot of touches as a runner and pass-catcher. I'm not a fan of either this week.
RB Josh Adams, Eagles
He's become the front-runner in Philly's backfield, and I like him most weeks going forward, but not against the Cowboys this week. If you didn't believe that defense was good before, you should now with what they did against the Saints. Their speed at linebacker will make it hard for anyone to run. If I had to start anyone out of that Eagles group of running backs today, it would be Darren Sproles for his role in the passing game, but I'm not even recommending that.
Others that I like today include Buffalo's Zay Jones against a generous Jets secondary and Carolina's Curtis Sameul against the Browns (and more important, next week agaisnt the Saints). I also truly believe the Rams offense will have a solid night against the Bears, so don't let that scare you out of starting Jared Goff, Robert Woods or Brandin Cooks.
As always, good luck. And if you have any other questions, feel free to send them through the Final Word feature in the Final Play App.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.