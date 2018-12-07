Former Southern University, NFL star Isiah Robertson killed in car crash

MABANK, Texas (WAFB) - Former Southern University and NFL star linebacker Isiah Robertson is dead at age 69 after a three-vehicle crash southeast of Dallas Thursday night, according to CBS Dallas-Fort Worth.
Robertson was a guest speaker at football banquet for the Grand Prairie High School earlier that evening.
Authorities told CBS DFW, their preliminary investigation indicated Robertson was driving a limousine at an unsafe speed around a curve when he went off the roadway and was struck by another vehicle. Robertson’s limo struck another vehicle that caused the deadly crash.
Robertson was born in New Orleans on August 17, 1949. He attended Southern University where he played football from 1967 to 1970.
During his final year at Southern, he was named to the AP and UPI small college All-American Teams. That same year, he also returned an interception 102 yards for a game-winning touchdown against Grambling State University.
Southern University President Dr. Ray L. Belton tweeted about Robertson’s death Friday afternoon calling Robertson a “football great and humanitarian.”
Robertson was drafted tenth overall in the 1971 NFL draft for the Los Angeles Rams. During his NFL career, he made the Pro Bowl six times.
He played for the Rams from 1971 to 1978 and the Buffalo Bills from 1979 to 1982.
CBS DFW reports Robertson, was also the executive director of the drug treatment center Isaiah House in Mabank, Texas.
