Karr beats Easton for a 3-peat in the Dome

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Karr won their third straight state championship by beating district rival Easton in the Class 4A final, 28-20. Karr (15-0) owns a 27-game winning streak as well.
“This has been a long journey. Being able to keep these kids humble and hungry after winning so many games straight. We didn’t really talk about it. We just tried to be about it. I think that was the key part, knowing that all those past wins were other senior classes, and these seniors went out the right way,” said Karr Head Coach Brice Brown.
Karr also beat Easton in their regular season matchup, 21-20.
Karr’s Jahaii Howard accounted for three touchdowns in the contest. He ran for two scores, and hauled in a pass for another touchdown. Howard also took home the MVP trophy.
Easton quarterback Lance LeGendre scored two rushing touchdowns for the Eagles totaling 25 and 67 yards. LeGendre also threw a touchdown pass to Kiaeem Green.
