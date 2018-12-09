NOPD: Suspect threatens employee when caught stealing cigarettes

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at a Seventh Ward business Saturday night.
Police say the incident happened around 9:25 p.m. in the 2100 block of North Claiborne Avenue.
According to police, the suspect walked into the business and asked about cigarettes. After, the employee observed the suspect behind the counter putting the cigarettes inside of his pockets. When the employee approached the suspect, the suspect implied he had a gun and threatened the employee. The suspect then fled the store on foot in an unknown direction.
The suspect is described as a black male with a light complexion. He was wearing all black clothing at the time of the robbery.
If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
