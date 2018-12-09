Saints only muster three points in the first half, trailing Bucs on the road

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are one game behind the Rams for the 1-seed, and two ahead of the Bears for the 2-seed. With playoff jockeying at it’s peak with four games to go, the Saints need a win at Tampa to strengthen their postseason spot.
Through a half of play, the Bucs hold the upper hand leading the Saints, 14-3.
The Bucs first touchdown came courtesy of a Jameis Winston to Cameron Brate, 11-yard touchdown.
The duo would hook up again right before half for a 1-yard touchdown.
Drew Brees was 10-of-15 passing, for 101 yards, and an interception in the first two quarters of play.
Wil Lutz 30-yard field goal, represents the only points for the Black and Gold so far.
