Saints only muster three points in the first half, trailing Bucs on the road
Drew Brees and the Saints lead the NFC South by four games. (Source: Nola.com)
By Garland Gillen | December 9, 2018 at 1:27 PM CST - Updated December 9 at 1:27 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints are one game behind the Rams for the 1-seed, and two ahead of the Bears for the 2-seed. With playoff jockeying at it’s peak with four games to go, the Saints need a win at Tampa to strengthen their postseason spot.

Through a half of play, the Bucs hold the upper hand leading the Saints, 14-3.

The Bucs first touchdown came courtesy of a Jameis Winston to Cameron Brate, 11-yard touchdown.

The duo would hook up again right before half for a 1-yard touchdown.

Drew Brees was 10-of-15 passing, for 101 yards, and an interception in the first two quarters of play.

Wil Lutz 30-yard field goal, represents the only points for the Black and Gold so far.

