STPSO searhing for 10-year-old runaway from Mandeville area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a 10-year-old who has been reported as a runaway from the Mandeville area.
Deputies are searching for Nicholas Olano Jr.
Olano was last seen on Saturday wearing a black polo shirt, red shorts with black stripes and white tennis shoes.
If anyone has any information about Nicholas Olano Jr.'s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 898-2338 or 911.
