Woman dead, toddler injured in crash on Scenic Hwy

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A woman is dead and a toddler is injured after a single-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.
Baton Rouge Police say the crash happened in the 3900 block of Scenic Highway near Mohican Street.
Sources say the driver of the vehicle, an unidentified woman, died in the crash when her SUV overturned and struck a fence near Exxon. A toddler was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
This investigation is still ongoing. Details are limited at this time.
