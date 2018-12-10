Baskin-Robbins employee fights off robber

SEATTLE (KCPQ/CNN) – Seattle police are asking for the public’s help to identify a serial armed robber targeting Baskin-Robbins stores and Subway shops.
Detectives say he has hit at least three since October.
“We watched it after and I was like, oh my gosh, you fought him,” said Leslie, a Baskin-Robbins employee
Leslie, who didn’t want her last name published, was in front cleaning the coolers when the suspect walked into her south Seattle Baskin Robbins store on Nov. 25.
"I'm like, let me get behind the counter real quick so I can serve this customer and then as soon as I get to the counter, he grabs me by the apron and then holds his knife to my stomach and he says, ‘Open the register, give me all the money in it,’” Leslie said.
“And I looked down and I’m like, whoa, because it’s just like a huge knife at my stomach and I’m just like, oh my God, we’re being robbed," she continued.
What the crook didn’t count on was her coworker, who kept his cool. He told the thief to calm down. As soon as he opened the register, the thief dropped the knife and lunged for the money.
"And so my coworker grabs his knife and kind of throws it at him, but then he turns around like he's going to leave but then he comes back and tries to jump over the counter," Leslie recalled.
As she called 911, her coworker went from ice cream slinger to dishing up 31 flavors of Kung fu, throwing punches and kicks while holding the suspect’s knife.
"He's very intent on getting that money. He doesn't care if the clerk has the knife or not," Leslie explained.
As the two continue to battle it out, the thief finally grabbed a grand total of $6 from the register before bolting out the door with the clerk hot on his heels.
"Not the brightest robbery guy, but he is dangerous," Leslie said.
Fortunately, neither employee was injured. Police have the suspect's huge knife in evidence and they never advise taking on a robbery suspect.
Leslie is grateful she wasn't alone
Detectives say this is just the latest in a series of robberies by this same suspect.
He was captured on video in on Oct. 29 covering his face in a Baskin-Robbins store on Elliott Avenue. The victim said he showed her a gun stuck in his pocket
Two days earlier, police say the same suspect hit a Subway restaurant on 25th Avenue East, this time using a brown scarf to cover the lower part of his face.
Both of those victims were left in tears believing his threats to kill.
