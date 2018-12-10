Big shareholder at Yelp wants a board reshuffle

FILE - This March 19, 2018, file photo shows the Yelp app on an iPad in Baltimore. A large shareholder at Yelp says it’s lost patience with the review site and wants to see the company board reshuffled. In a letter released publicly Monday, Dec. 10, SQN Investors LP said that it wants Yelp Inc. to add some new directors to its board, including shareholder representatives. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File) (Patrick Semansky)