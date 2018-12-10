Chef Folse: Gingerbread-Pear loaf cake

Preheat the oven to 350°F. Grease a 9” x 4½” loaf pan then set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside. In a medium bowl, whisk together 1 cup sugar and butter until creamy. Add buttermilk, eggs and vanilla into mixture and whisk until incorporated. Using a wooden spoon, mix wet ingredients into dry ingredients then fold in pear and 1 tablespoon crystallized ginger. Scrape the batter into the prepared pan. Sprinkle evenly with remaining sugar and crystallized ginger. Bake in center of oven for 1 hour or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. NOTE: During the last 15 minutes of baking, you may wish to loosely cover the top with foil to prevent overbrowning. Transfer the cake to a wire rack and let cool completely in the pan. Invert the cake onto a plate and invert again. Slice the cake and serve.