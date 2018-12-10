Coast Guard: Crude oil well leaking in Rattle Snake Bayou

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a crude oil spill near Port Sulphur, La. in the Rattlesnake Bayou, according to a Coast Guard news release.
The source of the leak was not secured as of Sunday evening (Dec. 9), the Coast Guard said. It was not known when the leak began or how much oil has been spilled. The well produces an estimated 5,476 gallons of oil per day, according to the Coast Guard.
Oil spill response teams were working on containing and cleaning the spill Sunday, and the Wild Well Control has been hired to secure the source of the leak. The well is owned by Hilcorp, the Coast Guard said.
Coast Guard officials issued a warning to boaters in the area.
The Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Department, the Louisiana Oil Spill Coordinator’s Office and the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration are also assisting with the response.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.