Crimestoppers increases reward in shooting of JPSO deputy, father of 2 young kids

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “It’s never a good time, but in the middle of the Christmas season, this is not something that should ever happen,” said Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto.
A manhunt is underway for 38-year-old Tyronne Louis. Lopinto said Louis shot Deputy Christopher “Charlie” Haislup multiple times Sunday night in the parking lot of the Wyndham Garden Hotel in the 6400 block of Veterans Boulevard.
“Our officers were dispatched here after a disturbance between him and his girlfriend. The manager at the hotel contacted us to handle the disturbance,” Lopinto said.
The sheriff said the deputy and another unit responded to the call. Once on the scene, he said Deputy Haislup attempted to take Louis outside.
“He ended up taking off running. He ran away from the officer and got about 20 feet away and turned around and actually fired at our officer, striking him twice,” Lopinto said.
He said the deputy was hit in the elbow and leg. Deputy Haislup is an 11-year veteran of the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office and the father of a 2-year-old boy and an 8-week-old girl. The sheriff said he’s proud of the other deputies who quickly arrived and helped the wounded officer.
“Our officers were here pretty quick and applied pressure on him. They did great police work,” Lopinto said.
State troopers, the FBI, ATF agents and the U.S. Marshals Service joined the search to find Louis. They immediately set up a perimeter and the community stepped in to help.
“The good part about this community is when we are in need, you’ll have people calling in to help. Some of it is good, some is not, but as of right now, he is still out there in the wind and has not been located as of yet,” Lopinto said.
Crimestoppers has increased the reward for information leading to Louis’ arrest. It stands at $10,000.
Louis has a criminal history that includes arrests in New Orleans for simple robbery and armed robbery. He pleaded guilty in 2005 to shooting his girlfriend’s brother-in-law. A judge sentenced Louis to 15 years in prison.
It’s unclear when he got out of jail, but Lopinto is hoping someone will call with the information they need to find him.
Deputy Haislup is still in the hospital. We’re told he’s in stable condition and will need surgery in the coming days.
