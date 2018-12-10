Houses evacuated after gas leak in Old Metairie, Nola.com reports

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - At least 10 homes in Old Jefferson were evacuated on Monday afternoon after a gas leak, according to a report from Nola.com | The Times-Picayune.
The East Bank Consolidated Fire Department and Atmos Energy are on the scene, the report said.
The leak was reported around 3 p.m. in the 100 block of Addison St. after a contractor hit a gas line.
“It’s a pretty good amount. It’s definitely noticeable in the area,” fire department Deputy Chief Chris Henderson told Nola.com.
As of 3:50 p.m., Atmos Energy was working to fix the leak.
