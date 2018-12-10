Jrue Holiday’s 37 points push the Pels past the Pistons

Jrue Holiday scored a team-high 37 points for the Pelicans. (Source: Nola.com)
By Garland Gillen | December 9, 2018 at 11:23 PM CST - Updated December 9 at 11:23 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jrue Holiday racked up a season-high 37 points, helping the Pels motor past the Pistons, 116-108. The Pelicans move back to a .500 record at 14-14.

Holiday was red-hot from the start, and the guard acknowledged after the game he was no doubt “feeling it” from the jump.

“Right there from the beginning honestly. I just felt like I had it going. I had a couple of wide open threes that I made. Got into the paint a little bit. From there I tried to keep being aggressive. Anthony (Davis) went down, and I felt like I had to do something,” said Jrue Holiday.

Anthony scored only six points in 25 minutes of work. A.D. had to be subbed out for part of the contest after taking a Blake Griffin knee to the hip.

Julius Randle had 28 points on 11-of-19 shooting with six rebounds and five assists.

