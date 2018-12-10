Jrue Holiday’s 37 points push the Pels past the Pistons

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jrue Holiday racked up a season-high 37 points, helping the Pels motor past the Pistons, 116-108. The Pelicans move back to a .500 record at 14-14.
Holiday was red-hot from the start, and the guard acknowledged after the game he was no doubt “feeling it” from the jump.
“Right there from the beginning honestly. I just felt like I had it going. I had a couple of wide open threes that I made. Got into the paint a little bit. From there I tried to keep being aggressive. Anthony (Davis) went down, and I felt like I had to do something,” said Jrue Holiday.
Anthony scored only six points in 25 minutes of work. A.D. had to be subbed out for part of the contest after taking a Blake Griffin knee to the hip.
Julius Randle had 28 points on 11-of-19 shooting with six rebounds and five assists.
