Juan’s World: Saints on the Dance Floor

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Welcome in to Juan’s World where it’s now time to see what the Saints are made of with just three games left in the regular season. Here’s what we do know right now. They’re in the drivers seat for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, thanks to the Bears beating the Rams Sunday night.
In Tampa today, the Saints just found a way to beat the Bucs. It was their first win in Tampa’s stadium in three tries and this one gave them their second straight NFC South title.
They did it in a non-traditional Saints way. Not by cruising up and down the field on offense. But by locking down on defense, taking advantage of a special teams blunder by the Bucs and then finding their offense when they needed it the most.
Just the way that Sean Payton refused to write it up on the flip card. But, he’ll take it because it was another reminder that these Saints can win in a number of different ways. And today’s win had the players dancing in the visitors locker room.
If this Saints season continues down the road it’s currently on, with the ball room dance floor being the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, there will be a lot more dancing in the Black and Golds Future.
Juan’s World, Juan’s World. Excellent!!!!
