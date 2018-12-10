More cold mornings ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Freezing temperatures will be fairly widespread north and west of the lake on Tuesday morning. A hard freeze is not expected. No freeze is anticipated in the metro area but temperatures will dip into the middle 30s in the coldest spots.
A slight warming trend will continue into Thursday when our next storm crosses the area. Rain chances look fairly high on Thursday.
It will turn windy and cooler again on Friday with lots of sun returning for the weekend.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.