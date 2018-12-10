NOPD: Magazine Street coffee shop robbed at gunpoint

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The French Truck Coffee shop in the Lower Garden District was robbed by an armed man Sunday evening (Dec. 9), according to New Orleans police.
Two employees were closing the shop in the 1200 block of Magazine Street around 6 p.m., when a man came inside and pointed a gun at them, according to a preliminary police report. The man told the employees to take him to their safe, police said, and then made one of the employees put cash into a brown paper bag.
Police said the man then ordered the employees to get on the ground while he searched the store before fleeing the location.
The same French Truck location was robbed at gunpoint last year around the same time as Sunday’s robbery. On Nov. 18, 2017, two men and a woman came into the coffee shop, armed with guns, and ordered everyone to the floor. The robbers turned off the lights and security system, owner Geoffrey Meeker told our news partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune last year.
Meeker said the robbers were “real pros.”
NOPD described the man who robbed French Truck on Sunday as being about 5-foot-4, with a “thin build," and wearing a blue paisley bandana, a black baseball cap, a black hoodie and black and white Adidas Tennis shoes.
