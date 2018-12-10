NOPD: Man shot on I-10

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A man was shot on the interstate Sunday night, according to a preliminary report by the New Orleans Police Department.
The report said the victim was traveling on I-10 approaching the Elysian Fields Avenue Exit when a grey vehicle pulled beside him.
According to the report, a person in the vehicle opened fire and struck the victim in the leg.
The victim was transported to an area hospital, according to NOPD.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.