NOPD searching for missing man who left nursing home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for a man reported missing after he left a New Orleans East nursing home.
According to NOPD, on Sunday Norman Taylor left the facility in the 4500 block of General Meyer Avenue against medical restrictions.
Taylor is described as standing about 6’1” and weighing about 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Norman Taylor is asked to contact NODP Fourth District detectives at 504-658-6040.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.