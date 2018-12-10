Pass teenager fighting to recover after hit-and-run

MOBILE, AL (WLOX) - What was supposed to be a night out with friends to enjoy a fun, community event has left a teenage girl fighting to recover and her family grasping for answers.
Julia Usprich, a freshman at Pass Christian High, is lying in Mobile’s USA Medical Center after enduring an emergency brain surgery and multiple procedures, all aimed at saving her life after she was hit by a car Friday night.
Julia, 14, was leaving Christmas in the Pass with a group of friends, said her guardian Tracie Cohen, when the car hit her and kept going.
“It was the worst call anyone could get,” said Cohen, who shares guardianship of Julia and her twin brother with fiance Daniel Morgan.
Friends who were with Julia would later tell Cohen that they were waiting at the median to cross Highway 90 near Davis Avenue when the teenager was hit by the vehicle moments after stepping off the curb.
After arriving at Gulfport Memorial, Julia was flown to the Mobile hospital where she immediately was taken into emergency brain surgery.
“She had to have a portion of her skull removed to allow relief from the bleeding and swelling on her brain,” said Cohen.
Julie came out of the surgery in stable condition but she remains unresponsive.
“Our biggest fear right now is that she is not following any commands or doing anything purposely," said Cohen. “She moves around a little bit but doesn’t have a clear response.”
For now, it’s a game of patience as doctors and Julia’s family wait for her to wake up. On Monday, Cohen said doctors were hoping to move Julia into the women and children’s intensive care unit at USA.
“Doctor’s don’t know what her capabilities are yet," said Cohen. "We’re all just taking it hour by hour. That’s all we can do right now.”
It’s another uphill challenge for Julia and her family after more than a year of adjustment. Julia’s mom died in October 2018, just one year after her dad. The 14-year-old and her twin brother have been living with Cohen and Morgan ever since.
Despite so much grief at such a young age, Julia has found joy in her new life.
“She plays the saxophone in the band and just really, really loves it,” said Cohen, who describes Julia as a quirky person who loves to read and has a great sense of humor. “She loves her friends and just has a heart of gold. She is always thinking about others and will give them hugs anytime they need one. She’s just a really good friend and such a sweet girl.”
In the meantime, Cohen and Morgan will continue to sit by Julia’s bedside, offering support and encouragement as her body heals. But while their focus remains on Julia, it has not stopped them from questioning the circumstances that led to the teenager’s injuries.
One thing Cohen does want to know is why there was not more traffic control measures being taken for Christmas in the Pass, a large event that draws thousands each year.
“There was a lot of foot traffic but there were no barricades or police officers there helping with traffic or helping people to cross the highway,” said Cohen. “No cones or speed restrictions or anything to help slow traffic. Why?”
David Hernandez, the man who is charged in the hit-and-run, was arrested shortly after hitting Julia. Police say Hernandez is a Honduran national who is in the country illegally. He’s charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of an accident causing serious injury. His bond is set at $200,000 for the hit-and-run charge, however, a hold has been placed on him for an immigration violation.
A close friend of the family’s has set up a GoFundMe account to help with expenses the couple will incur as they take time off work and travel between states. If you’d like to help, you can find that link HERE.
Copyright 2018 WLOX. All rights reserved.