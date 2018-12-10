Reports: Ghosn, Kelly, Nissan charged in underreported pay

By MARI YAMAGUCHI | December 9, 2018 at 11:38 PM CST - Updated December 10 at 1:08 AM

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese media reported Monday that prosecutors have added to charges against Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn, extending his detention following his arrest on Nov. 19.

Meanwhile, the Securities and Exchange Commission said it had filed criminal complaints against Ghosn and another Nissan executive, Greg Kelly. A commission official said Monday that Nissan, Ghosn and Kelly were suspected of falsifying millions of dollars' worth of Ghosn's income. In Japan, a company can be charged with wrongdoing.

The prosecutors say Ghosn is suspected of underreporting his income by 5 billion yen ($44 million) over five years. The allegations newly reported on Monday would increase that amount by 4 billion yen ($36 million).

Some kind of action by the prosecutors had been expected because the detention period allowed for allegations disclosed earlier was to end on Monday.

Kelly, 62, is suspected of having collaborated with Ghosn. Kelly's attorney in the U.S. says he is asserting his innocence.

Tokyo Detention Center, where former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn is being detained, stands in Tokyo Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. Tokyo prosecutors say Ghosn, who was arrested on Nov. 19, is suspected of underreporting income by 5 billion yen ($44 million) over five years. Japanese media are reporting that the government Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission is accusing Nissan as a company, along with Ghosn and another executive, of underreporting income. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) (AP)

Ghosn, 64, has not commented.

Police motorcycles pass by Tokyo Detention Center, background, where former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn is being detained, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Tokyo. Tokyo prosecutors say Ghosn, who was arrested on Nov. 19, is suspected of underreporting income by 5 billion yen ($44 million) over five years. Japanese media are reporting that the government Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission is accusing Nissan as a company, along with Ghosn and another executive, of underreporting income. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) (AP)

Both men were dismissed from their managerial roles at Nissan following their arrests.

A man walks past outside Tokyo Detention Center where former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn is being detained Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Tokyo. Tokyo prosecutors say Ghosn who was arrested on Nov. 19 is suspected of underreporting income by 5 billion yen ($44 million) over five years. Japanese media are reporting that the government Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission is accusing Nissan as a company, along with Ghosn and another executive, of underreporting income. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) (AP)

Ghosn was sent to Nissan by its partner Renault SA of France in 1999. He led a dramatic turnaround the near-bankrupt Japanese automaker. But Ghosn's star-level pay has drawn attention since executives in Japan tend to be paid far less than their international counterparts.

A journalist stands outside Tokyo Detention Center where former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn is being detained, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Tokyo. Tokyo prosecutors say Ghosn, who was arrested on Nov. 19, is suspected of underreporting income by 5 billion yen ($44 million) over five years. Japanese media are reporting that the government Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission is accusing Nissan as a company, along with Ghosn and another executive, of underreporting income. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) (AP)

Only Ghosn's attorneys and embassy officials from Lebanon, France and Brazil, where he has citizenship, have been allowed to visit him.

Journalists stand outside Tokyo Detention Center where former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn is being detained, Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, in Tokyo. Tokyo prosecutors say Ghosn, who was arrested on Nov. 19, is suspected of underreporting income by 5 billion yen ($44 million) over five years. Japanese media are reporting that the government Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission is accusing Nissan as a company, along with Ghosn and another executive, of underreporting income. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) (AP)

This undated photo released by Nissan Motor Co. shows Nissan executive Greg Kelly. Tokyo prosecutors on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, charged Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn with underreporting his income, with Kelly and the company, according to Japanese media reports. Kelly, 62, is suspected of having collaborated with Ghosn. Kelly's attorney in the U.S. says he is asserting his innocence. (Nissan Motor Co. via AP) (AP)

AP Business Writer Yuri Kageyama contributed.

In this Nov. 21, 2018, photo, a man walks past the logo, left, of Nissan Motor Co. at its Global Headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Japanese media say Tokyo prosecutors charged Nissan former chairman Carlos Ghosn on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, with underreporting his income by 5 billion yen ($44 million) over five years, with another executive and the company. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) (AP)
In this Nov. 21, 2018, photo, a man walks near the logo of Nissan Motor Co. at its Global Headquarters in Yokohama, near Tokyo. Japanese media say Tokyo prosecutors charged Nissan former chairman Carlos Ghosn on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018, with underreporting his income by 5 billion yen ($44 million) over five years, with another executive and the company. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) (AP)