Saints celebrate NFC South Championship with locker room fun

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Work hard, play even harder. That’s The Saints motto this season as they continue to document their post-game celebrations on social media.
The New Orleans Saints tweeted the team letting loose in the locker room after their win over the Bucs Sunday.
The win helped them clench the title of NFC South Champions.
Mark Ingram can be seen dancing after the game:
Saints owner Gayle Benson stopped by the locker room during the celebrations to congratulate the team:
The Saints will next face The Panthers on Dec. 17.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.