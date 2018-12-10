Shelby: Sunny and chilly day ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The sun will return today, but highs will only top out in the mid 50s!
With clear skies tonight, temperatures could fall into the upper 20s north and west of the Lake. While pipes should be fine, pets & plants should be protected in those areas tonight. In the New Orleans metro, lows will fall into the upper 30s. Tuesday will be sunny and chilly as well with highs in the mid 50s.
Some frost is possible Wednesday morning north and west of the Lake. Southeasterly winds will return on Wednesday helping to bring temperatures back to near normal levels in the mid 60s.
Our next rain chance looks to arrive on Thursday with dry skies and a cool down just in time for the weekend.
