Sheriff identifies JPSO deputy injured in shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sheriff Joseph Lopinto has identified the deputy injured last night as Christopher "Charlie" Haislup, 34, a JPSO veteran of 11 years.
He is currently in stable condition at University Medical Center and recuperating under the watchful eye of his wife and two children, a 2-year-old son and 8-week-old daughter.
Haislup is expected to undergo at least one surgical procedure in the coming days to correct damage to his leg caused by the gunshot injury.
The suspect who allegedly shot Haislup, Tyronne Louis, remains at large.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call our Investigations Bureau at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers. Crimestoppers announced this morning that they were offering a maximum reward of $10,000 for information in the case.
