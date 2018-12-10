State Police: Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Ville Platte girl

VILLE PLATTE (WVUE) - A state-wide Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Paizley Ann Fontenot of Ville Platte Sunday night (Dec. 9), according to Louisiana State Police.
The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s office reported Paizley’s non-custodial father, Brandon Phillip Fontenot, took her from her mother’s Ville Platte home around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
Investigators believe Paizley is with Fontenot in his 2003 red Dodge Ram 1500 with Louisiana license plate number W392715. Their direction of travel was not known Sunday evening, but police said they may be heading towards a relative’s home in Centerville, Miss.
Fontenot is 34 years old, with brown hair and brown eyes, police said. He is approximately 5′9″ and weighs about 150 pounds. Paizley was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and a pull-up diaper. She has blonde hair and blue eyes, is about 3 feet tall and weight roughly 30 pounds.
Anyone with information regarding either Fontenot or Paizley’s whereabouts should immediately contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-363-2131 or call 911.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.