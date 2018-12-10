Suspects sought after robbing man removing boots from their car, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The New Orleans Police Department is searching for two suspects they say robbed a man who was removing boots from their car.
According to NOPD, the armed robbery happened in the 1000 block of Iberville Street.
On December 2nd around 3 a.m. the victim was called to the location by the suspects who wanted boots removed from their cars.
According to the report, the victim removed the boots and returned to his vehicle to get the suspects receipt.
As the victim was writing up the receipts, both subjects approached the victim’s vehicle, at which time the subject pictured to the left reportedly produced a handgun, demanded his payment back and allegedly threatened to kill the victim, according to the report.
NOPD said the suspect reportedly reached into the victim’s vehicle, removing the money, the victim’s body-worn camera, and badge, before both subjects returned back to their vehicles.
The victim told police that he believes the subject pictured to the right was a lookout for the first suspect. The first suspect fled the location in a black Cadillac sedan and the second subject fled the scene in a silver Ford F150.
Anyone with any information regarding the pictured subjects should contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080. Citizens with information that can help solve crimes are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.