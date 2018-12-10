Two teenagers accused of killing BAFB airman indicted on murder charges

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - The two Bossier City teenagers accused of taking the life of a Barksdale Air Force Base airman were indicted on a second degree murder charge by a grand jury on Monday.
Jareona Crosby, 18, and Alonzo Wilson, 15, are accused of shooting and killing Tech. Sgt. Joshua Kidd.
The 30-year-old was shot in his chest outside of his Bossier City home early in the morning of September 25. Police believe the suspects were trying to rob Kidd.
In addition to second degree murder, they both face 10 counts of simple burglary of a vehicle and one count each for theft of a firearm.
Crosby will be arraigned Tuesday, December 11. Wilson’s arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday, December 18.
Both teens have been incarcerated since their arrests in early October.
