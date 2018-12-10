US starts to withdraw troops from Trump border mission

U.S. Border Patrol agents stand in front of a secondary fence in San Diego, California looking across border wall toward Mexico as they respond to a group of Central American migrants who crossed the border wall illegally, seen from across the wall in Tijuana, Mexico, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Discouraged by the long wait to apply for asylum through official ports of entry, many Central American migrants from recent caravans are choosing to cross the U.S. border wall illegally and hand themselves in to Border Patrol agents to request asylum. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell) (Rebecca Blackwell)