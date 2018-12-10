8-year-old battling cancer given free trip to see LSU play in Fiesta Bowl

Vinton, LA (WAFB) - Earlier this year, Drake Quibodeaux was diagnosed with a terminal brain cancer. The 8-year-old was given just 12 months to live.
At the end of November, the family got news that his tumor was growing and Drake was in his final three months of life.
Drake had two Christmas wishes - to hunt a deer, which he did, and to see an LSU football game.
Monday, a representative from the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, where the Tigers will take on the Knights of Central Florida, reached out to Drake via FaceTime.
After making sure it was okay with his mom, Drake was offered a free trip to Arizona to spend a few days and attend the Fiesta Bowl.
“I heard that you’re a pretty special kid. We’d love to have you and your family come out here and visit Arizona, spend some time here over the New Year’s, maybe do a few things around town here, and also get to go to the game,” a representative said in a video posted to the Fiesta Bowl’s official Twitter account. “That’s if you want to. I’d love to have you come out here as our guest.”
A GoFundMe started to help send Drake to Arizona has raised over $7,000. Fiesta Bowl tweeted a thank you to SERVPRO of DeRidder, Leesville & Vinton for “spearheading the effort.” The GoFundMe says any extra money will go towards Drake’s medical bills.
“Go Tigers!” Drake said as he emphatically accepted the offer.
