9-year-old girl killed in fatal wreck on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - An 9-year-old is dead after a fatal crash that took place on late Saturday night, December 8.
The single vehicle wreck took place on Arthur Ray Teague Parkway just north of the McDade Street intersection. The vehicle struck a guardrail while heading north bound in the south bound lane.
The victim, who police say was seated in a safety seat, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say the 39-year-old driver of the car was suffering from an unknown medical condition at the time of the accident.
Both the driver and an additional passenger, a 5-year-old girl, are being treated at a Shreveport hospital.
Both are said to currently be in stable condition with minor injuries.
Police say that alcohol was not suspected as a factor in the crash.
The investigation is still pending.
