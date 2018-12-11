Benjamin Watson, Saints help make spirits brighter for families in need

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Spirits are a little brighter this holiday season for two dozen families in need after Saints tight end Benjamin Watson and owner Gayle Benson donated hundreds of dollars for a Christmas shopping spree.
"Tears, tears of joy," said Arionna Johns. "It's very humbling to experience something like this."
Twenty-five families got the surprise of the season when they learned they’d have hundreds of dollars to spend for Christmas.
“We literally had $68 to spend on groceries tonight,” said Amanda Neyland. “This was a blessing beyond all blessings.”
Families like the Neylands were each given $425 to spend, courtesy of Benjamin Watson and Gayle Benson. Watson said he wanted to create a foundation based on Christ’s love. He says this Christmas benefit is just one of the ways he gives back.
At first, these families had no idea why they were here.
"Somebody told me to come here to the automotive department at Walmart. I thought it was just crazy enough, I'm just gonna come see what it is," said Leslie Amato.
Yet, when the Saints started to show up...
“We were just like, aww! The angels were singing. It was amazing,” said Neyland.
These pro-ball players say the experience is just as rewarding for them as it is for those they're serving.
“It’s special to see their eyes light up,” said tight end Josh Hill.
For many of the families, this gift of generosity will make all the difference this Christmas.
"It's humbling," said Johns.
"We never imagined being able to provide this for our children this year," said Neyland.
Watson has been holding this benefit for 10 years in four different states.
