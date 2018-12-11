Coach O: Fiesta Bowl Preview

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Coach Ed Ogeron will preview the Fiesta Bowl match up against #8 UCF.
UCF beat Memphis 56-41 to win the American Athletic Conference Championship and cap off an undefeated season. The Knights are 12-0.
UCF has a very balanced offense, averaging 545.5 yards per game, 276. 5 on the ground and 269.0 through the air. The Knights will be without star quarterback McKenzie Milton. The junior suffered a leg injury Nov. 23 against South Florida.
Last season the Knights declared themselves the 2018 National Champions after beating Auburn, 34-27, in the Peach Bowl.
Kickoff for the Playstation Fiesta Bowl on New Year’s Day is set for noon.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.