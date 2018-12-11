Cold Start to Tuesday

Freezing temperatures are widespread north and west of the lake this morning. Some spots in the metro area dipped to the upper 30s and low 40s.
Winds will relax today and turn to more of an onshore flow by tomorrow. That means after another chilly start, we will warm up into the mid 60s tomorrow afternoon. Highs on Thursday could reach near 70 before rain and storms get going ahead of our next cold front.
It will turn windy and cooler again on Friday with lots of sun returning for the weekend!
