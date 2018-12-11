Crews remain on scene of First Bossier fire; community meeting on Wednesday

Crews remain on scene of First Bossier fire; community meeting on Wednesday
Crews are still pumping water into a First Bossier Church annex building, 24 hours after the call first came in. (Maranda Whittington)
By Maranda Whittington and KSLA Staff | December 11, 2018 at 5:45 AM CST - Updated December 11 at 10:07 AM

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Now 24 hours after the first call came in, fire crews remain on scene still working to extinguish the blaze that ripped through First Bossier Church on Monday.

Click here to watch KSLA News 12 This Morning live. Click here to download the KSLA News 12 apps.

First Bossier’s Senior Pastor Brad Jurkovich gave an update on the church’s Facebook page saying that yesterday was a challenging day for their church and he was thankful that no lives were lost.

We have been amazed at the response from our community on this challenging day. Thank you for all your prayers and...

Posted by First Bossier on Monday, December 10, 2018

He says that several of their older buildings have been lost but their main worship center, tiny town and other parts of their campus will be operational moving forward.

The church to have a prayer and information meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road.

The First Bossier staff team have been meeting for prayer and planing their next steps but he they plan to rebuilding and will be committed to making a difference for the cause of Christ.

First United Methodist of Bossier City plan to offer 100 percent of the proceedings from their Christmas Eve offerings to the church to help them recover and they also offered up classrooms and their facilities for the church if they needed it.

Copyright 2018 KSLA. All rights reserved.