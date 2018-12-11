Crews remain on scene of First Bossier fire; community meeting on Wednesday

BOSSIER CITY, LA (KSLA) - Now 24 hours after the first call came in, fire crews remain on scene still working to extinguish the blaze that ripped through First Bossier Church on Monday.
First Bossier’s Senior Pastor Brad Jurkovich gave an update on the church’s Facebook page saying that yesterday was a challenging day for their church and he was thankful that no lives were lost.
He says that several of their older buildings have been lost but their main worship center, tiny town and other parts of their campus will be operational moving forward.
The church to have a prayer and information meeting Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the Bossier Civic Center, 620 Benton Road.
The First Bossier staff team have been meeting for prayer and planing their next steps but he they plan to rebuilding and will be committed to making a difference for the cause of Christ.
First United Methodist of Bossier City plan to offer 100 percent of the proceedings from their Christmas Eve offerings to the church to help them recover and they also offered up classrooms and their facilities for the church if they needed it.
