Deputies plead not guilty to defrauding St. Tammany Parish citizens

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies pleaded not guilty in federal court on Tuesday after they were accused of defrauding the citizens of the parish.
Federal charges were brought against former captains David Hanson and Clifford Keen, but a defense attorney said there may be more to the case.
According to the federal document, Keen, Hanson and a third person listed as “public official number one” used a work release program in Slidell as a money scheme to defraud the citizens of St. Tammany Parish through kickbacks. Public official number one would have been the sheriff at the time – Jack Strain.
The former sheriff is not listed as a defendant in the case and has not been charged with a crime, but an attorney who is not associated with the case said the charges could be part of a larger plan to get Strain.
The judge in the case issued Hanson and Keen each a $25,000.
A trial date was set for Feb. 11.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.