Entergy suing PR company hired during push for power plant

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Entergy New Orleans is suing a Public Relations firm that it hired while pushing for a New Orleans East power plant.
Entergy claims it did not know that The Hawthorne Group subcontracted another company that paid actors to support the plant at council meetings.
The lawsuit wants Hawthorne to pay a $5 million fine that the city council imposed on Entergy.
The city council’s investigation found Entergy knew or should have known about the paid actors. The council cited text messages by its former CEO where he offered to pay the firm for more people to come out and support the plant.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.