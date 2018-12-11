The Extra Point Week 14 Review: Game-breakers and heart-breakers

Given the choice, I wouldn't have started Goff on the road in Chicago. But I also wouldn't blame you if you did. I actually thought the Rams offense would still perform well with Sean McVay at the helm. I couldn't have been more wrong. Not only was Goff incapable of completing most passes with less than 50 percent of his throws finding their mark for the first time this year, but he threw four interceptions in the process, which to negative points. This team couldn't get back to the warm Los Angeles weather fast enough.