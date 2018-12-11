Former STPSO captains accused of fraud set for court appearance

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Two former captains with the St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office will appear in federal court Tuesday to be formally charged with defrauding citizens of the parish.
Former captains David Hanson and Clifford Keen are accused of using a work release program called St. Tammany Workforce Solutions to illegally transfer money to themselves as well as another person only described as “public official one.”
That person would have been the sheriff at the time, Jack Strain.
Strain is not specifically mentioned in the federal bill of information, and has not been charged with a crime.
Both Hanson and Keen are accused of giving a 90 percent share of the proceeds to their children, and then transferring those profits back to themselves.
The federal document also said Strain would receive financial compensation from them in exchange for the right to operate the program.
“It appears assuming that these allegations are true that you have two individuals that are basically there for show and the real person that is at the top of this that would be getting the money would be allegedly the sheriff," said Bobby Hjortsberg, defense attorney.
Hanson and Keen will be arraigned Tuesday afternoon and are expected to enter a plea.
