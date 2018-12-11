Girlfriend allegedly finds child porn on man’s phone, report says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman discovered sexually explicit images of children on her boyfriend’s phone, according to a report from Nola.com | The Times-Picayune.
The 19-year-old woman was arguing with the 58-year-old suspect when she grabbed his phone to delete images of herself, the report said.
That is when she allegedly found sexually explicit pictures of children as young as 3-year-old old.
Kenner police booked Sherneskie Bell on Friday with possession of pornography with a juvenile.
The woman gave the phone to her sister, who turned it into police on Oct. 27. Bell reported the device stolen a couple of days later.
He claimed the images were placed on the phone by his girlfriend’s sister. Police said a forensic team discovered the images had been downloaded to the phone before Bell’s girlfriend gave the phone to her sister.
Bond was set at $25,000.
