JPSO: Suspect sought for Marrero murder

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspect who is being sought for a murder in Marrero.
According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, Christopher Dvis Jr., 19, is wanted in connection with a murder that happened on November 27.
Lopinto said deputies were dispatched to the scene of a murder, located in the 2800 block of Mt. Kennedy Drive in Marrero at Ridgefield Apartments.
Davis is wanted for the charge of second degree murder, according to JPSO.
Anyone locating arresting or developing information on Davis' whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Anthony Buttone at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers.
