JPSO: Woman injured, man arrested after Metairie road rage shootout

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A woman was grazed by a bullet and a man was arrested following a road rage incident that led to shots being fired on Airline Drive Saturday night (Dec. 8), according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Jason Rivarde.
The woman was in a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Jarrod Rivas, of Metairie, around 7:30 p.m. when Rivas got into a “road rage incident,” with a person driving a red Chevrolet Avalanche, Rivarde said. It was not clear what or who sparked the dispute, but Rivas told investigators the person driving the Avalanche followed him from Veteran’s Boulevard and onto David Drive.
Rivas said the Avalanche followed him for about two miles on David Drive and then onto Airline Drive, according to Rivarde. According to Rivas' account, someone in the Avalanche fired shots at his vehicle, which prompted him to shoot back with his own weapon.
The woman sustained a “minor graze wound,” to her shoulder and was not brought to the hospital, according to Rivarde.
Investigators have not yet confirmed which car fired the first shots, Rivarde said.
Deputies found four grams of marijuana in Rivas' car, according to Rivarde, and was arrested and booked with illegal use of a weapon, possession of marijuana and use of a firearm in connection with drug activity.
As of Monday evening, Rivas was being held at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center in Gretna. Bond information was not available.
Investigators are seeking any information about the Chevrolet Avalanche or any other people involved in the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office investigations bureau at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504.822.111.
