JPSO: Woman injured, man arrested after Metairie road rage shootout

The woman was in a vehicle driven by 20-year-old Jarrod Rivas, of Metairie, around 7:30 p.m. when Rivas got into a “road rage incident,” with a person driving a red Chevrolet Avalanche, Rivarde said. It was not clear what or who sparked the dispute, but Rivas told investigators the person driving the Avalanche followed him from Veteran’s Boulevard and onto David Drive.