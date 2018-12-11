Latest person of interest named in murder of rapper Young Greatness

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police hope to find a person of interest in the murder of Theodore Jones, better known as rapper Young Greatness.
The shooting happened on Oct. 29 around 1:35 a.m. in the parking lot of a Waffle House in the 2900 block of Elysian Fields Ave.
Donald Reaux has been identified as person of interest in the investigation into this incident. No warrant has been issued for Reaux related to this investigation. Reaux is also currently wanted for unrelated traffic violations.
Jones is most well-known for the 2015 hit “Moolah.”
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Donald Reaux is asked to contact Detective Brett R. Mathes in the Homicide Unit at 504-658-5300.
