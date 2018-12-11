Loyola put on 1-year probation by accrediting agency

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Loyola University has been put on one year of probation by its regional accrediting agency while the school must demonstrate its financial health.
The decision made by the Southern Assoc. of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges was based on a review of the University’s past financial performance.
“The Loyola community has done extraordinary work to turn around our deficits and balance our budget through admissions success and difficult, but careful cuts,” said Tania Tetlow, president of Loyola. “As part of its review, SACSCOC will want to ensure that we live within that balanced budget this fiscal year.”
School leaders said the budget is now balanced with a projected surplus.
It remains fully accredited during this financial review.
Copyright 2018 WVUE. All rights reserved.