Man accused of shooting JP deputy has violent criminal history

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -A man accused of shooting a Jefferson Parish deputy has a violent criminal history, and remains at large.
Multiple agencies are searching for 38-year-old Tyronne Louis.
Crimestoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to Louis' arrest.
Louis was picked up in 1998 in New Orleans for simple robbery, and in 1998 for armed robbery.
Investigators said Louis shot his girlfriend’s brother-in-law in Westwego in 2004.
He was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty.
It is unknown how long he was out before investigators say he should 34-year-old deputy Christopher Charles Haislup during a disturbance call at the Wyndham Garden hotel in Metairie.
'I mean this was a minor call. this was a disturbance call that they handle everyday and you never know what is going to happen," said JPSO Sheriff Lopinto. "I can certainly tell you this isn’t one that he pulled up on and thought he’d be shot with. "
Lopinto said the injured deputy was in stable condition, but will require surgery in the coming days.
Anyone with information on Lewis' whereabouts are urged to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.
