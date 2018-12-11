More postseason honors for 4 Tigers

LSU linebacker Devin White (No. 40) and cornerback Greedy Williams (No. 29) force Southeastern quarterback Lorenzo Nunez out of bounds. (Josh Auzenne)
By Kirk Michelet | December 11, 2018 at 2:14 PM CST - Updated December 11 at 2:14 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It should come as no surprise that Devin White, Grant Delpit, Greedy Williams and Cole Tracy have earned more postseason honors.

This time, it’s the 2018 Sporting News All-American Team.

White and Delpit were named to the first team, while Williams and Tracy earned second team honors.

LSU remained unbeaten following a match-up against in-state foe Louisiana Tech. (Source: WVUE/Tim Eddington)
White lived up to the preseason billing as one of the best linebackers in the country with 115 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, three sacks, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
LSU safety Grant Delpit celebrates a sack during the 45-16 win over Ole Miss on Sept. 29, 2018.
Delpit was a do-it-all-talent in the secondary for the Tigers this season with 73 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss and a team-high five interceptions.
Five LSU players earn all-SEC honors.
Williams, who declared for the NFL Draft and will not play in the Fiesta Bowl, finished the season with 11 passes defensed, nine pass break ups and two interceptions.

LSU senior kicker Cole Tracy makes a point-after kick against the Southeastern Lions on Sept. 8, 2018.
LSU senior kicker Cole Tracy makes a point-after kick against the Southeastern Lions on Sept. 8, 2018. (WAFB)

Tracy was good on 25-of-29 field goals this season and hit all 38 of his point after touchdown attempts.

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was named Sporting News' Player of the Year.

